By Karen Freifeld, Dmitry Zhdannikov and Ron Bousso
LONDON/NEW YORK Oct 7 BNP Paribas has asked at
least three banks to help it clear certain energy transactions
in U.S. dollars next year to make sure it can keep its energy
trade finance division operating after a ban imposed for
violating U.S. sanctions, sources said.
The French bank made the requests to JP Morgan Chase and Co
, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Citi in
July and August, according to sources who asked not to be named
because talks are confidential.
Four sources with banks and trading houses in Europe and the
United States said JP Morgan decided against accepting the
request but other sources said talks were still going on.
"Discussions are ongoing and the process is moving forward
in a constructive way," a source close to negotiations said.
BNP Paribas, JPMorgan, BAML and Citi declined to comment.
BNP's request to other banks is legally permissible.
However, experts say banks may be reluctant to clear for BNP
Paribas because they could be opening themselves up to risk or
the perception of risk which could hurt their reputations. One
said BNP Paribas may be reluctant to give up as much info as the
other bank needs to be comfortable processing transactions, for
fear of losing clients.
A New York banking regulator suspended the French bank from
clearing transactions in energy trade finance for the whole of
2015 as part of a punishment for violating U.S. sanctions
against Sudan, Cuba and Iran. The suspension also included
financial penalties of nearly $9 billion.
"Without getting help with the clearing, BNP will simply not
be able to operate its energy trade finance division," a source
at a trading company which works with BNP said.
The energy trade finance business accounted for as much as 5
percent of BNP's revenues in 2006 but was scaled back after the
2008 financial crisis and then again after the U.S. probe. It
now only represents 1 percent of overall revenues although still
accounts for hundreds of jobs.
U.S. dollar typically transactions pass through one of two
major clearing systems in New York where large volumes of the
main currency for global commodity trades are readily available.
Despite the suspension imposed by the New York regulator, the
terms of the punishment left the door open for the French bank
to pay others to do the job.
The suspension of dollar clearing was on business lines that
were the central points of wrongdoing, according to the New York
Department of Financial Services.
Any bank temporarily taking on clearing on behalf of BNP
would be able to charge a high rate for the service and they
might also gain new clients if switching back to the French bank
in 2016 proved complicated or otherwise less desirable, sources
familiar with talks said.
Major global banks such as BNP hold dollar accounts with the
two main U.S. payment systems - CHIPS and FedWire - so that
foreign companies can make or receive payments to or from
suppliers in dollars or do transactions with American clients.
BNP mainly clears dollars on behalf of its own clients, and
not on behalf of other banks. CHIPS is owned by 23 large
commercial banks and supervised by the U.S. central bank, the
Federal Reserve. FedWire is operated by the Fed.
REDUCED ROLE
Commodities exporters, importers and trading houses all rely
on bank funding to manage capital intensive international trade
flows in areas such as oil, metals or coal.
BNP Paribas has been the leader in energy trade finance for
decades and trading houses such as Glencore, Trafigura
and Mercuria have long relied on the French lender for up to 40
to 50 percent of their credits lines.
But that business has been scaled back. BNP Paribas, along
with other banks, has pulled back from some lending businesses
which are seen by regulators as more risky and therefore require
banks to hold more capital in case they encounter problems.
Sources at those trading houses said BNP was currently
providing around 10-15 percent of their credit lines as banks
from the United States to Europe and Australia - such as Citi,
and ABN Amro - expanded in trade finance.
Spokespeople for Glencore, Trafigura and Mercuria declined
to comment.
In Europe, dozens of senior managers and BNP's front office
staff in energy trade finance left the bank between 2011-2013,
according to insiders and trading sources. BNP declined to
comment on staffing.
Earlier this year BNP exited its role of coordinating
mandated lead arranger on Glencore's $1.275 billion facility. It
has stopped new lending to trader Trafigura and is cutting trade
finance lending in Africa, according to trading sources.
Glencore and Trafigura declined to comment.
(Additional reporting by Maya Nikolayeva and writing by Dmitry
Zhdannikov; editing by Anna Willard)