BRIEF-Tiger Global Management reports 12.5 pct passive stake in Apollo Global Management
* Tiger Global Management Llc reports 12.5 percent passive stake in Apollo Global Management Llc as of March 27 - sec filing
SINGAPORE, Nov 26 (IFR) - French lender BNP Paribas is marketing Basel III-compliant Tier 2 Singapore dollar bonds at a price guidance in the 4.5% area.
The offering follows counterpart BPCE's S$150 million ($106.6 million) 4.45 percent 10.5-year non-call 5.5 bonds sold in June. The BPCE notes, which will be used as a reference, are now indicated at around 4.4 percent. This means BNP is offering a marginal premium at guidance.
The latest T2 notes are expected to score Baa2/BBB, below the issuer's ratings of A1/A+.
BNP, OCBC and UOB are joint lead managers and bookrunners for the issue, which is expected to price today. (Reporting By Kit Yin Boey; editing by Dharsan Singh and Daniel Stanton)
TOKYO, April 4 Toshiba Corp on Tuesday asked creditor banks for a new loan and offered a stake in its memory chip unit that is being split off as collateral, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.