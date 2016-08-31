HONG KONG Aug 31 Hong Kong's securities
regulator on Wednesday said it has fined French lender BNP
Paribas' wealth management arm HK$4 million ($516,000) for
overcharging clients between 2011 and 2013.
The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) in a statement
said BNP Paribas Wealth Management (BNPPWM) overcharged clients
an aggregate HK$9.5 million over 2,300 equity, bond, structured
product, fund and derivative transactions.
The SFC said BNPPWM breached the regulator's code of conduct
with the charges - which exceeded those outlined in
documentation provided to clients - by "failing to exercise due
skill, care and diligence to ensure the monetary benefits it
received from client transactions were fair and reasonable, and
in accordance with its representations to the clients".
BNPPWM self-reported the incident and has repaid the
charges, the SFC said.
BNPPWM could not be immediately reached for comment.
