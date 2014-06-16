* U.S. probe focuses on French bank's dealings in Sudan
-sources
* Bank financed oil trades despite U.S. sanctions
* Bank hands over files about dealings with China, oil
traders
By Ron Bousso and Dmitry Zhdannikov
LONDON, June 16 French bank BNP Paribas
, which is facing a potential $10 billion fine for
breaking U.S. sanctions, has handed over to U.S. investigators
files covering many years of its dealings with leading companies
in the oil market.
A dozen former BNP insiders and senior trading executives
said it had in recent months handed over a host of documents
relating to its oil dealings with Sudan and Iran, including
details on trading houses' and oil majors' involvement in the
trades.
Before now, all that had been known about the probe was that
U.S. authorities were investigating whether BNP evaded sanctions
relating to Sudan, Iran and Cuba and if it stripped identifying
information from related dollar wire transfers to be cleared by
the U.S. financial system.
BNP declined to comment. It has said publicly only that it
is in discussions with U.S. authorities about "certain U.S.
dollar payments involving countries, persons and entities that
could have been subject to economic sanctions".
The sources told Reuters that the probe has so far mostly
focused on the bank's dollar financing of oil trade out of Sudan
- a much smaller producer than Iran - between 2002 and 2009,
long after Washington imposed sanctions against the government
in Khartoum in 1997 over human rights violations. It extended
the sanctions in 2007.
They said BNP provided the lion's share of trade financing
to Chinese companies including Sinopec and CNPC,
which were the main importers of Sudanese crude during the
period. The Chinese companies declined to comment.
Sudan's oil production rose from around 200,000 barrels per
day (bpd) in 2000 to a peak of almost 500,000 bpd in 2010,
according to U.S. Energy Information Administration data.
Although China was and remains the main importer of crude
from Sudan, BNP also provided trade finance to major global
trading houses such as Trafigura and Vitol, which were also
involved in trading Sudanese oil at the time.
The trading houses declined to comment.
Several of the sources said they believed the files did not
contain compromising information against the trading houses and
oil companies.
It was not clear if BNP provided the materials voluntarily.
The U.S. Department of Justice (DoJ) and the Manhattan
District Attorney declined to comment.
"BNP has given all its files to the U.S. authorities. The
full Monty," a former BNP Paribas insider said.
"The information that it has provided certainly includes all
counterparties," a senior trading source said.
According to people familiar with the matter, U.S.
authorities at one point suggested that BNP pay a penalty as
high as $16 billion, though more recently they have been
discussing $10 billion, which would still almost wipe out BNP's
entire 2013 pretax income.
France's finance minister said on Sunday that talks about
the fine between the bank and U.S. authorities had progressed
towards a "more equitable" level.
The bank also faces the risk of being temporarily blocked
from clearing U.S. dollar transactions.
2007 HALT
BNP and other non-U.S.-listed banks continued to finance oil
trades in U.S. dollars out of Sudan following the imposition of
U.S. sanctions in 1997, in the belief they were not violating
those restrictions.
"Few people really believed that the mere fact that you were
touching a U.S. dollar when you are not a U.S. bank when you are
not doing it out of the U.S. was really breaching U.S. law," a
former senior BNP employee involved in the financing said.
BNP financed around 30 percent of oil exports from Sudan,
but it halted trade with Sudan in July 2007, a month after the
U.S. imposed new sanctions and two months after Nicolas Sarkozy
was sworn in as French president with a promise to improve ties
with Washington, the former senior BNP source said.
China's national oil companies, which buy up most of the
heavy-grade oil produced in Sudan to process in refineries, were
enraged by the decision, according to one former executive.
Trading entities were then set up in Hong Kong, Singapore
and Switzerland in order to continue the oil trade out of Sudan,
several sources said.
It was not clear whether some of those entities were
financed by BNP, an issue being investigated by the DoJ,
according to the sources.
It was the world's top financier of commodity trading
throughout the 1990s and 2000s but has drastically reduced
staffing in its Geneva and Paris offices in the past two years
as it cut some of its riskier business and analysed the
implications of the ongoing U.S. investigation.
If that history left it exposed in Sudan, its business in
Iran, OPEC's second-largest oil producer after Saudi Arabia,
could have wider implications, as the scale of its operations
and the number of parties involved dwarf those in
Sudan.
Iran was the target of a U.S. embargo after the 1979 Islamic
revolution, but its oil became subject to an EU embargo only in
2012 as part of Western efforts to persuade Tehran to abandon
its nuclear programme.
(Additional reporting by Maya Nikolaeva, Aruna Viswanatha and
Karen Freifeld; Editing by Will Waterman)