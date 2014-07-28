UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
PARIS, July 28 French department store Galeries Lafayette said on Monday it had sold its 50 percent holding in LaSer, a consumer credit company, to the personal finance unit of BNP Paribas, with which it co-owned the unit.
A source close to the deal said the two parties had been discussing the sale of LaSer for two years and finally agreed on a valuation for the whole company of around 280 million euros ($376.4 million).
Galeries Lafayette and BNP Paribas declined to give any details of the deal. ($1 = 0.7440 Euros) (Reporting by Pascale Denis; Editing by David Holmes)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources