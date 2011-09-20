* Chairman Pebereau says no need for recapitalisation
PARIS, Sept 20 BNP Paribas does not
need any financial support and has no knowledge of any move by
German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) to withdraw deposits
from a large French bank, the bank's chairman said in a radio
interview on Tuesday.
Chairman Michel Pebereau insisted that his and other French
banks have no need for new capital even though their shares have
been hammered in recent weeks over concern about their financial
strength and access to funding.
"We have no need at the moment for any recapitalisation,"
told RTL. "The banks are holding up well ... We don't need any
type of aid today."
When asked whether Siemens had withdrawn deposits from a
large French bank two weeks ago and transferred them to the
European Central Bank -- as reported by the Financial Times
report on Tuesday -- he replied: "In any case, I don't know
anything about this".
The newspaper said it was not clear from which bank Siemens
had withdrawn the deposits. However, it quoted a person familiar
with BNP Paribas as saying that it was not the bank involved.
Societe Generale shares were down 3 percent in early
trading, while BNP Paribas shares were 1.7 percent lower.
Separately, the chief executive of French carmaker PSA
Peugeot Citroen said he was confident that French
banks were a safe place for the company's cash.
"We have placed our funds in the big banks and I have no
particular concerns," Philippe Varin said on French radio BFM.
BNP Paribas, the largest of France's embattled banks, plans
to sell 70 billion euros ($95.3 billion) of assets to shore up
capital and cut funding needs, and perhaps stay the credit
rating cut suffered by its main rivals.
Earlier this month Moody's downgraded the credit rating of
Societe General and Credit Agricole . It kept
BNP Paribas's long-term Aa2 ratings under review while assessing
the potential impact of funding difficulties on the bank's
credit profile.
"We are in a situation where, due to difficulties that
states have with their debt, there is a direct impact on all
French banks but the banks are holding up well," Pebereau said.
Italy, the euro zone's third largest economy, has been
dragged to the centre of the debt crisis over the past three
months as concern has grown over a debt burden equal to some 120
percent of its gross domestic product.
Standard and Poor's cut its unsolicited ratings on Italy by
one notch, warning of a deteriorating growth outlook and
damaging political uncertainty, in a move that took markets by
surprise and added to pressure on the debt-stressed euro zone.
BNP Paribas, along with Credit Agricole, are most exposed to
Italy but Perebeau expressed confidence the Italian government
would adequately deal with the crisis.
"Italy will of course deal with its debt," Perebeau said.
($1 = 0.735 Euros)
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)