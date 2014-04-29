BRIEF-Techstep buys Apro for NOK 7 mln in cash and NOK 8 mln in shares
* Says price will be settled with 7 million Norwegian crowns ($829,177) in cash and 8 million crowns in shares based on the company's share price of 6.00 crowns per share
LONDON, April 29 BNP Paribas Investment Partners, the asset management arm of BNP Paribas, said on Tuesday it had appointed David Kiddie as chief executive of its institutional business.
Kiddie will take over at the end of June from Philippe Marchessaux, who will remain chief executive of BNP IP. Kiddie joins from AMP Capital Investors in Australia, where he was chief investment officer.
"David Kiddie's appointment is a key step in BNPP IP's strategic plan to further develop its institutional franchise," the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Simon Jessop. Editing by Chris Vellacott)
MOSCOW, March 21 Russia will pay off an outstanding foreign debt of the Soviet Union in full by transferring $125.2 million to Bosnia and Herzegovina, Deputy Finance Minister Sergei Storchak said on Tuesday.
CAIRO, March 21 Egypt aims to raise 6 billion pounds ($329 million) from the sale of stakes in state companies in the 2017/18 financial year, Finance Minister Amr El Garhy told Reuters, part of government efforts to generate revenue and attract investors.