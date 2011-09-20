PARIS, Sept 20 BNP Paribas does not
need any financial support and has no knowledge of any move by
German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) to withdraw deposits
from a large French bank, the bank's chairman said in a radio
interview on Tuesday.
"We have no need at the moment for any recapitalisation,"
Chairman Michel Perebeau told RTL.
When asked whether Siemens had withdrawn deposits from a
large French bank two weeks ago and transferred them to the
European Central Bank -- as reported by the Financial Times
report on Tuesday -- he replied: "In any case, I don't know
anything about this".
The newspaper said it was not clear from which bank Siemens
had withdrawn the deposits. However it quoted a person familiar
with BNP Paribas as saying that it was not the bank involved.
(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)