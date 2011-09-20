PARIS, Sept 20 BNP Paribas does not need any financial support and has no knowledge of any move by German engineering group Siemens (SIEGn.DE) to withdraw deposits from a large French bank, the bank's chairman said in a radio interview on Tuesday.

"We have no need at the moment for any recapitalisation," Chairman Michel Perebeau told RTL.

When asked whether Siemens had withdrawn deposits from a large French bank two weeks ago and transferred them to the European Central Bank -- as reported by the Financial Times report on Tuesday -- he replied: "In any case, I don't know anything about this".

The newspaper said it was not clear from which bank Siemens had withdrawn the deposits. However it quoted a person familiar with BNP Paribas as saying that it was not the bank involved.

(Reporting by Caroline Jacobs; Editing by Christian Plumb)