BRIEF-Hibernia says in talks with "number of parties" over potential lettings
* Discussions are on-going with a number of parties regarding potential lettings
PARIS Dec 28 French bank BNP Paribas and Russia's top lender Sberbank announced a consumer credit partnership on Wednesday, aiming to become one of the market leaders in the consumer lending market in Russia.
The joint venture, which will operate under BNP's Cetelem brand, will be 70 percent-owned by Sberbank and 30 percent-owned by BNP.
The companies, which confirmed an earlier report in Les Echos newspaper, expect to close the transaction in the summer of 2012, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Alexandria Sage.)
* Discussions are on-going with a number of parties regarding potential lettings
ZURICH, Feb 8 Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub said on Wednesday he is happy with the bank's performance at the start of 2017.
* Price of its shares in the initial public offering has been set at 85 roubles ($1.43) per share.