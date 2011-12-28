PARIS Dec 28 French bank BNP Paribas and Russia's top lender Sberbank announced a consumer credit partnership on Wednesday, aiming to become one of the market leaders in the consumer lending market in Russia.

The joint venture, which will operate under BNP's Cetelem brand, will be 70 percent-owned by Sberbank and 30 percent-owned by BNP.

The companies, which confirmed an earlier report in Les Echos newspaper, expect to close the transaction in the summer of 2012, they said in a statement. (Reporting by Caroline Jacobs, Editing by Alexandria Sage.)