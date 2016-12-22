MOVES- OppenheimerFunds, Standard Life Investments
Jan 24 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Tuesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
ROME Dec 22 BNP Paribas has reached an agreement with Italian unions to cut 573 retail banking jobs in net terms as part of a 2017-2020 strategic plan to be announced next year.
The agreement will cut 853 jobs, of which 100 would come from layoffs and 683 as part of a voluntary redundancy programme, a joint statement from BNL unions showed on Thursday.
BNP also plans 280 recruitments.
Banca Nazionale del Lavoro (BNL), the Italian unit of BNP Paribas, and another unit, BPI (Business Partner Italia), which are at the center of the plan, employ around 13,190 staff overall.
MOSCOW/LONDON/MILAN, Jan 24 More than a month after Russia announced one of its biggest privatisations since the 1990s, selling a 19.5 percent stake in its giant oil company Rosneft, it still isn't possible to determine from public records the full identities of those who bought it.
Jan 24 U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday gave the energy industry a boost with action on pipelines, met with auto executives and moved to streamline regulations for domestic manufacturers. Highlights of the day follow: PIPELINES Trump signs two executive orders to move forward with construction of the Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines, rolling back key Obama administration environmental actions in favor of expanding energy infrastructure. AUTO INDUST