PARIS May 6 French bank BNP Paribas said on Wednesday it was selling part of its stake in French shopping mall operator Klepierre through a private placement with institutional investors.

France's biggest bank announced plans to sell 22 million shares, or 7 percent of Klepierre's capital. U.S. malls group Simon Property Group has placed an order for a 2 percent stake as part of the placement.

"This transaction is part of BNP Paribas' active management of its equity investment portfolio," the bank said in a statement.

Some analysts had recently speculated that Simon, already Klepierre's biggest shareholder with a 18.3 percent stake, might seek to increase its holding after rival Macerish Co turned down a takeover offer in March.

BNP Paribas said it had committed to hold onto its remaining 6.5 percent stake in Klepierre for 90 days after the deal.

The results of the placement, for which BNP Paribas acted as sole coordinator and bookrunner, are to be announced after the book-building is closed.

Klepierre shares, which have risen 16 percent so far this year, closed 3.15 percent lower at 1.35 euros. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud and Laurence Frost)