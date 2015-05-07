PARIS May 7 BNP Paribas said on Thursday that it had placed 22 million shares it owned in Klepierre at 39.60 euros each, raising 870 million euros ($988 million) for the French bank.

The bank said that the sale, via a private placement with institutional investors, would have a positive impact of 5 basis points on its common equity tier one ratio, assuming a pay-out ratio of 45 percent.

"This transaction is part of BNP Paribas' active management of its equity investment portfolio," it said in a statement.

BNP sold 7 percent of Klepierre's capital in the sale and will retain a 6.5 percent stake in the French shopping mall operator following the deal. ($1 = 0.8803 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by James Regan)