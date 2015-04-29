(Adds details)

PARIS, April 29 BNP Paribas tapped the head of its personal finance business to replace departing deputy CEO Francois Villeroy de Galhau in charge of the French bank's main markets of operation.

Thierry Laborde is to replace Villeroy de Galhau from May 4 as head of what the bank considers its domestic markets - France, Italy, Belgium and Luxembourg, a spokesman said.

However, Laborde will not replace Villeroy de Galhau as one of the bank's two deputy CEOs following the announcement last week of the latter's departure to lead a French government-sponsored investment programme.

Sources told Reuters that Villeroy de Galhau's departure could be a manoeuvre to pave the way for his possible nomination to head the French central bank after its current governor Christian Noyer retires later his year.

Laborde joined BNP Paribas in 1982 and held a variety of posts in its French retail banking division before he was put in charge of personal finance, which handles consumer credit and mortgage lending.

Villeroy de Galhau's departure makes Philippe Bordenave the sole deputy CEO at the bank, answering to Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud and Elaine Hardcastle)