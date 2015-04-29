PARIS, April 29 BNP Paribas said on Wednesday its head of personal finance Thierry Laborde had been named to replace departing deputy CEO Francois Villeroy de Galhau.

Though he will not get the title of deputy CEO, Laborde is to replace Villeroy de Galhau as head of the bank's main markets of operation from May 4 following the latter's departure to lead a French government-sponsored investment drive.

Sources told Reuters that Villeroy de Galhau's departure was could be a maneuver to pave the way for his possible nomination to head the French central bank after its current governor Christian Noyer retires later his year. (Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Leila Abboud)