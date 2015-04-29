PARIS, April 29 BNP Paribas said on
Wednesday its head of personal finance Thierry Laborde had been
named to replace departing deputy CEO Francois Villeroy de
Galhau.
Though he will not get the title of deputy CEO, Laborde is
to replace Villeroy de Galhau as head of the bank's main markets
of operation from May 4 following the latter's departure to lead
a French government-sponsored investment drive.
Sources told Reuters that Villeroy de Galhau's departure was
could be a maneuver to pave the way for his possible nomination
to head the French central bank after its current governor
Christian Noyer retires later his year.
