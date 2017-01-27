PARIS Jan 27 BNP Paribas has poached
three senior bankers for its equity capital markets (ECM) and
cash equities teams, and the French bank added that global head
of ECM Thierry Olive would take a new role with BNP Paribas in
Asia.
Andreas Bernstorff has been appointed head of ECM in Europe,
Middle East and Africa, while Benedicte Thibord and Phil
Griffith have also joined Exane BNP Paribas.
Bernstorff joins from Citigroup, Thibord arrives from
Kepler Cheuvreux while Griffith joins from Morgan Stanley
. Thierry Olive will take a new investment banking role
for BNP Paribas in Asia.
"These major hires reinforce our commitment to building a
top quality capital markets, advisory and execution platform,
said Sophie Javary, head of Corporate Finance EMEA at BNP
Paribas and Vincent Rouviere, Head of Cash Equities at Exane
BNP Paribas, in a joint statement.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)