PARIS Oct 19 French bank BNP Paribas is in exclusive talks to create a damage insurance joint venture with mutual insurer Matmut, Les Echos newspaper reported.

According to a report last week on the subject in La Lettre de L'Expansion newsletter, this joint venture would be 66 percent owned by BNP and could employ soe 750 peopele.

