PARIS, June 2 French bank watchdog ACPR said in a statement it had fined BNP Paribas 10 million euros ($11.27 million) for insufficient anti-money laundering controls.

ACPR said the sanctions followed a 2015 inspection of the bank which revealed a number of shortcomings in its provisions for preventing money laundering and financing of terrorism.

French authorities have been leading a crackdown in these areas after a series of Islamist attacks in recent years. ($1 = 0.8875 euros) (Reporting by Leigh Thomas and Geert De Clercq. Editing by Jane Merriman)