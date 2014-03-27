PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - March 21
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
NEW YORK, March 27 (IFR) - Christopher Marks, global head of debt capital markets at BNP Paribas has left the bank, market sources said on Thursday.
Martin Egan, global head of primary markets and origination, will take on Marks' responsibilities in the interim, the sources said.
Marks was at the French bank for more than 10 years.
BNP Paribas declined to comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers; Writing by Natalie Harrison; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
March 21 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Moody's: demonetization adds to short-term adjustment pressure on India's non-bank finance companies, but will not derail their growing franchise
March 20 Microsoft Corp and Adobe Systems Inc are joining to make their respective sales and marketing software products more potent competitors to Salesforce.com Inc and Oracle Corp offerings, the two firms said Monday.