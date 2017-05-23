LONDON, May 23 (IFR) - BNP Paribas has boosted its credit trading team with two hires from Goldman Sachs, according to a market source.

The French bank has poached investment-grade financials trader Eusta Qin. She will report to Olivier Renart, global head of credit trading.

It has also hired Robert Boeheim, a sterling corporate bond trader at Goldman, who will report to Uzoma Igboaka, European head of investment-grade corporates trading.

They are the latest additions to BNP Paribas' trading team, after it emerged this month that the bank has hired Steve Snizek from Barclays as head of high-yield bond flow trading for Europe, Middle East and Africa.

James Connolly is also on the way to BNPP from Commerzbank and will be responsible for par leveraged loan trading, EMEA.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Alex Chambers, writing by Alice Gledhill)