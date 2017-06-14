BRIEF-Goldmoney Q4 loss per share $0.03
* Goldmoney Inc reports financial results for the year ended March 31, 2017
June 14 BNP Paribas SA's asset management arm appointed Simeon Tsonev as currencies portfolio manager in its emerging markets fixed income team.
Tsonev, who has eight years of investment experience, most recently served as a vice president of FX options trading at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Tsonev will be based in London. (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri)
June 22 Stock futures pointed to a higher opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices recovered from multi-month lows after data showed U.S. crude and gasoline stockpiles fell.
June 22 Consulting and outsourcing services provider Accenture Plc reported a better-than-expected quarterly revenue on Thursday, as the company's investments to boost its digital and cloud services pay off.