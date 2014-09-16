Sept 16 BNP Paribas Securities Services named
Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong division and David Raccat
as head of market and financing services for the Asia Pacific
region.
Raccat, based in Singapore, will take over the new role in
addition to his current role as head of global market.
Marelle, who has been with BNP Paribas since 1995, will
focus on client relationships and service delivery for Hong Kong
clients.
Marelle succeeds Bruno Campenon, who has relocated to New
York as head of clearing and custody services, Americas.
BNP Paribas Securities Services is a subsidiary of BNP
Paribas SA .