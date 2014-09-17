BRIEF-Starcore qtrly loss per share C$0.03
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
(In Sept 16 item, adds dropped word "Services" in headline)
Sept 16 BNP Paribas Securities Services named Stephanie Marelle as head of Hong Kong division and David Raccat as head of market and financing services for the Asia Pacific region.
Raccat, based in Singapore, will take over the new role in addition to his current role as head of global market.
Marelle, who has been with BNP Paribas since 1995, will focus on client relationships and service delivery for Hong Kong clients.
Marelle succeeds Bruno Campenon, who has relocated to New York as head of clearing and custody services, Americas.
BNP Paribas Securities Services is a subsidiary of BNP Paribas SA .
* Starcore international-equivalent gold production from mine operations of 11,794 ounces in period ended jan 31, 2017 versus production of 13,215 ounces
WASHINGTON, March 17 Arconic Inc said on Friday it had dropped its request for a $259 million loan from the U.S. Energy Department, a day after the Trump administration proposed killing the program aimed at boosting manufacturing of advanced technology vehicles.
March 17 Speculators bolstered bullish bets on the U.S. dollar, pushing net longs to their highest since late January, according to Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released on Friday and calculations by Reuters.