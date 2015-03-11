PARIS, March 11 Michel Pebereau, one of the
elder statesmen of French finance, will stand down from the BNP
Paribas's board when his mandate expires in May, the
bank said on Wednesday.
Though Pebereau will remain honorary chairman, the
73-year-old's departure marks the end of the era at the bank
that he helped build into one of Europe's biggest.
Pebereau, who was chairman until 2011, decided not to seek
another mandate on the board, according to resolutions for the
bank's May 13 shareholders' meeting.
"Mr Pebereau believes strongly in the notion of age limits,"
a spokeswoman for the bank said. "At 73 years of age, he
believes that it is not appropriate to renew his mandate as
director."
A former senior civil servant, Pebereau joined the Banque
Nationale de Paris in 1993 during its privatisation and sent
shockwaves through French finance when he launched simultaneous
hostile bids for investment bank Paribas and rival Societe
Generale.
Though Societe Generale successfully fended off his
advances, a merged BNP Paribas went on to buy Italian bank BNL
in 2006 under his leadership and Belgian group Fortis at the
height of the financial crisis in 2009.
Prosecutors launched a preliminary probe into potential
insider dealings by Pebereau as well as his successor as
chairman Baudouin Prot and chief operating Philippe Bordenave.
The probe concerned the exercise of stock options in 2013 as
the bank was targeted by a U.S. sanctions violations
investigation.
BNP Paribas pleaded guilty in July to two criminal charges
and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve accusations it
violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
With the bank eager to turn the page on the episode, Prot
stepped down as chairman in December and was placed by Jean
Lemierre, senior advisor to the bank and one-time head of the
European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.
(Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by David Evans)