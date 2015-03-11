PARIS, March 11 Michel Pebereau, one of the elder statesmen of French finance, will stand down from the BNP Paribas's board when his mandate expires in May, the bank said on Wednesday.

Though Pebereau will remain honorary chairman, the 73-year-old's departure marks the end of the era at the bank that he helped build into one of Europe's biggest.

Pebereau, who was chairman until 2011, decided not to seek another mandate on the board, according to resolutions for the bank's May 13 shareholders' meeting.

"Mr Pebereau believes strongly in the notion of age limits," a spokeswoman for the bank said. "At 73 years of age, he believes that it is not appropriate to renew his mandate as director."

A former senior civil servant, Pebereau joined the Banque Nationale de Paris in 1993 during its privatisation and sent shockwaves through French finance when he launched simultaneous hostile bids for investment bank Paribas and rival Societe Generale.

Though Societe Generale successfully fended off his advances, a merged BNP Paribas went on to buy Italian bank BNL in 2006 under his leadership and Belgian group Fortis at the height of the financial crisis in 2009.

Prosecutors launched a preliminary probe into potential insider dealings by Pebereau as well as his successor as chairman Baudouin Prot and chief operating Philippe Bordenave.

The probe concerned the exercise of stock options in 2013 as the bank was targeted by a U.S. sanctions violations investigation.

BNP Paribas pleaded guilty in July to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.

With the bank eager to turn the page on the episode, Prot stepped down as chairman in December and was placed by Jean Lemierre, senior advisor to the bank and one-time head of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas, editing by David Evans)