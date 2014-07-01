BOSTON, July 1 BNP Paribas has sought
permission to continue to manage U.S. pension assets, a federal
official in Washington said on Tuesday, a day after the French
bank pleaded guilty to criminal charges.
BNP made its request to the U.S. Labor Department on Monday,
said agency spokesman Michael Trupo. Under agency rules the
guilty pleas could disqualify BNP as a "Qualified Professional
Asset Manager" allowed to handle pension plan assets, unless it
receives an exemption.
Along with the guilty pleas, BNP agreed to pay almost $9
billion to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions
against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
Earlier this year the U.S. Justice Department won a guilty
plea from another bank, Credit Suisse Group, for
helping Americans evade taxes.
Like BNP, Credit Suisse has also sought an exemption from
the Labor Department rules. Asked about the status of the
requests, Trupo said via email that "We review exemption
requests on a case-by-case basis and I do not have any estimates
on when decisions will be made."
A spokesperson for BNP was not immediately available to
comment. A Credit Suisse spokeswoman declined to comment.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)