BRIEF-Avtovaz, Yandex to cooperate in integration of internet services into vehicles
* Signs memorandum of intent with Yandex LLC to jointly develop multimedia systems, including information and entertainment and navigation services
PARIS, July 3 Standard and Poor's affirmed its 'A+' long-term credit rating on BNP Paribas on Thursday after the French bank pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve accusations it violated U.S. sanctions.
S&P said it revised its assessment of the bank's capital to "moderate" from "adequate" and placed the rating on a negative outlook from Credit Watch negative.
"The negative outlook reflects that we may lower the ratings on BNP Paribas if the implications of the sanctions on the bank's risks and business profile are more detrimental than we currently expect," S&P said in a statement.
It also lowered junior subordinated debt rating by one notch to 'BBB+'. (Reporting by Leigh Thomas; editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Signs memorandum of intent with Yandex LLC to jointly develop multimedia systems, including information and entertainment and navigation services
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump will announce the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency will revive a review of the feasibility of strict fuel efficiency standards through 2025, but will not seek to withdraw California's authority to set its own vehicle rules, a White House official said late on Tuesday.
* Evolva secures equity financing of up to CHF 30 million and provides further preliminary financials for 2016