PARIS Dec 23 France's BNP Paribas said its fourth-quarter results would be impacted by the impairment of goodwill for its Italian unit BNL and planned to reach regulatory capital requirements by mid-2017 thanks to a review of part of its U.S. operations.

BNP Paribas said following Supervisory Review and Evaluation Process (SREP) the European Central Bank recommendation is to follow "a linear path towards reaching 11.5 percent in fully loaded CET 1 ratio in 2019."

BNP said following the SREP notification and in accordance with accounting rules, an impairment of the goodwill outstanding for its Italian unit BNL will impact the group's fourth-quarter 2015 results by 0.9 billion euros.

BNP Paribas added it is contemplating "strategic alternatives" regarding its subsidiary, First Hawaiian Bank, which if successfully completed could strengthen BNP's CET 1 ratio by up to approximately 40 basis points.

"This would lead BNP Paribas to reach the fully loaded CET 1 anticipated level by mid-2017," the bank said.

