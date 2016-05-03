LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - First-quarter pre-tax profits more
than halved to 403m at BNP Paribas' corporate and institutional
banking division compared with the same period a year ago, where
like its rivals, weak volumes in global markets during January
and February were largely to blame.
BNP Paribas's normally strong equity derivatives arm was
particularly badly hit, with revenues falling 41% to 428m due
to "weak demand for structured products". The larger fixed
income, currencies and commodities side fared a little better
relatively, seeing revenues down only 13% to 890m.
Unlike other banks BNP Paribas includes its primary debt
capital markets underwriting fees in this area. The lender
retained its strong position in Europe, mitigating the
industry-wide weakness experienced on the secondary side.
Overall global markets' revenues in the first quarter fell
24% to 1.32bn.
Corporate banking held up reasonably well, only reporting a
6% fall in revenues to 929m. Securities services also fared
better with revenues rising 0.3% to 440m. However, the bottom
line fared badly in comparison with the first quarter last year,
when some exceptional capital gains on positions were
registered.
Operating expenses were trimmed by 9% to 2.26bn but that
was not nearly enough to offset the overall 19% decline in
revenues to 2.69bn across all CIB activities.
BNP Paribas has embarked on a three-year transformation plan
for the CIB to boost returns by removing some 20bn of
risk-weighted assets and extraneous costs but this process has
barely started yet.
Structurally, the bank is also focused on managing its
capital to meet new regulatory requirements. Its common equity
Tier 1 ratio, on a fully loaded Basel III basis, rose by 10bp to
11% in the quarter to the end of March.
The bank is also on track to meet US requirements to set up
an intermediate holding company for its US business by the end
of this quarter.
Across the wider group, revenues fell 2% to 10.84bn. Low
interest rates continue to hamper margins and group return on
equity was 9.4%, excluding one-off items.
