(Updates with comments throughout)
By Chris Spink
LONDON, May 3 (IFR) - First-quarter pre-tax profits more
than halved to 403m at BNP Paribas' corporate and institutional
banking division compared with the same period a year ago, where
like its rivals, weak volumes in global markets during January
and February were largely to blame.
"Revenues [in global markets] rebounded in March with
activity back to usual levels but January and February volumes
were roughly half of what we would normally expect," said
Philippe Bordenave, the bank's chief operating officer.
BNP Paribas's normally strong equity derivatives arm was
particularly badly hit, with revenues falling 41% to 428m due
to "weak demand for structured products". The larger fixed
income, currencies and commodities side fared a little better
relatively, seeing revenues down only 13% to 890m.
Unlike other banks BNP Paribas includes its primary debt
capital markets underwriting fees in this area. The lender
retained its strong position in Europe, mitigating the
industry-wide weakness experienced on the secondary side.
Bordenave is optimistic the bank can continue to gain market
share in DCM and elsewhere as peers withdraw from certain areas.
"The litmus test will be in the revenues," he said. Overall
global markets' revenues in the first quarter fell 24% to
1.32bn.
He is also hopeful that the European Central Bank's plans to
extend its bond buying to investment-grade corporate securities
could help this process.
"I expect that corporate spreads should narrow as demand
exceeds offers. This should trigger more volumes and spark more
access to the markets for a wider range of more speculative
corporates," he said. "This should help develop the capital
markets union further."
Corporate banking held up reasonably well, only reporting a
6% fall in revenues to 929m. Securities services also fared
better with revenues rising 0.3% to 440m. However, the bottom
line fared badly in comparison with the first quarter last year,
when some exceptional capital gains on positions were
registered.
Operating expenses were trimmed by 9% to 2.26bn but that
was not nearly enough to offset the overall 19% decline in
revenues to 2.69bn across all CIB activities.
BNP Paribas has embarked on a three-year transformation plan
for the CIB to boost returns by removing some 20bn of
risk-weighted assets and extraneous costs but this process has
barely started yet.
Structurally, the bank is also focused on managing its
capital to meet new regulatory requirements. Its common equity
Tier 1 ratio, on a fully loaded Basel III basis, rose by 10bp to
11% in the quarter to the end of March.
The bank is also on track to meet US requirements to set up
an intermediate holding company for its US business by the end
of this quarter.
Across the wider group, revenues fell 2% to 10.84bn. Low
interest rates continue to hamper margins and group return on
equity was 9.4%, excluding one-off items. BNP Paribas called for
clearer guidance from the European Commission and the ECB on
rules surrounding additional Tier 1 and other subordinated debt.
"Discussions are ongoing between the European Commission and
the Single Supervisory Mechanism at the ECB regarding hybrid and
subordinated debt. We hope there is more clarity and agreement
about this product so the market is stabilised," said Bordenave.
(Reporting by Christopher Spink)