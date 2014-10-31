PARIS Oct 31 BNP Paribas, France's biggest bank, said third-quarter net income rose 11 percent as gains in fixed income and international retail operations offset a lacklustre economic environment in its core European markets.

The quarterly results mark a return to net profit for the bank after the previous quarter, when it posted its first net loss since the 2008 financial crisis due to a $8.9 billion fine from U.S. authorities for breaking sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran over a 10-year period up to 2012.

BNP reported net profit of 1.5 billion euros ($1.9 billion), compared with 1.36 billion euros a year earlier. Analysts on average expected earnings of 1.576 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue rose 3.9 percent to 9.54 billion euros from 9.18 billion in the third quarter of 2013. (1 US dollar = 0.7931 euro) (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva; editing by Jane Baird)