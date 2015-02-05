PARIS Feb 5 BNP Paribas, France's
largest bank, said on Thursday that rising taxes and new
regulations would impact earnings next year by 500 million euros
and said it would increase cost cuts to cover growing compliance
and control expenses.
The bank's profit was almost entirely wiped out last year by
a nearly $9 billion fine to settle a U.S. sanctions violations
case, posting 2014 net income of 157 million euros ($177.9
million).
For the fourth quarter alone, the bank posted net income of
1.3 billion euros, up sharply from the 110 million booked a year
earlier, which was already hit by a provision for the U.S. case.
Revenue rose 7.2 percent in the final three months of 2014
to 10.15 billion euros, while loan provisions slipped marginally
to 1.0 billion euros.
Banking sector-specific taxes would reach 900 million euros
next year, knocking half a billion euros from net income, the
bank said in a statement.
Meanwhile, additional compliance and regulatory costs would
reach 250 million euros more than previously planned next year
and would be largely absorbed by a further 230 million euros in
cost cuts.
