BNP Paribas posts smaller-than-expected fall in Q2 profit

PARIS, July 28 (Reuters) - BNP Paribas, France's biggest listed bank, posted a smaller than expected drop in second-quarter net income on Friday, as it benefited from cost cuts and stronger revenue in its investment banking division.

Quarterly net income fell 6.4 percent to 2.396 billion euros ($2.80 billion), beating the average estimate of 1.91 billion in a Reuters poll of 5 analysts.

Revenue decreased to 10.94 billion euros from 11.32 billion a year earlier when it reported an exceptional capital gain of 597 million from the sale of Visa Europe.

Revenues also came in above the 10.84 billion euros expected by analysts, as stronger earnings in corporate and institutional banking, international financial services helped to offset a slight decline in European retail banking markets revenue.