April 5 BNP Paribas SA on Wednesday named chief executives for its wealth management businesses in Asia Pacific, Switzerland and emerging markets as well as Luxembourg & international Europe markets.

The French bank named Pierre Vrielinck CEO of its wealth management business in the Asia Pacific region. Vrielinck will replace Mignonne Cheng, who will continue as chairman.

The bank also named Hubert Musseau CEO of its wealth management business in Switzerland and emerging markets. BNP Paribas appointed Francois Dacquin as CEO of Luxembourg and international Europe market.

Dacquin joined the bank in 1993 and moved to the wealth management division in 2001. Musseau joined the division in 2005.

All the appointments will be effective from April 5. (Reporting by Aishwarya Venugopal in Bengaluru)