April 10 BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, has offered to buy an unlisted South African unsecured lender for 2.65 billion rand ($253 million) from retailer Foschini Group and Standard Bank.

RCS Group, which offers store credit cards and also sells personal loans and insurance, is 55 percent-owned by apparel retailer Foschini with the remainder held by Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender.

The business would be housed in BNP Paribas' personal finance unit.

Foschini, whose share of the net proceeds would be around 1.4 billion rand, said it would use the money to buy back shares, sending its shares 1.8 percent higher at 107.65 rand as of 0725 GMT. ($1 = 10.4622 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)