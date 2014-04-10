UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 10 BNP Paribas, France's largest bank, has offered to buy an unlisted South African unsecured lender for 2.65 billion rand ($253 million) from retailer Foschini Group and Standard Bank.
RCS Group, which offers store credit cards and also sells personal loans and insurance, is 55 percent-owned by apparel retailer Foschini with the remainder held by Standard Bank, Africa's largest lender.
The business would be housed in BNP Paribas' personal finance unit.
Foschini, whose share of the net proceeds would be around 1.4 billion rand, said it would use the money to buy back shares, sending its shares 1.8 percent higher at 107.65 rand as of 0725 GMT. ($1 = 10.4622 South African Rand) (Reporting by Tiisetso Motsoeneng; editing by David Dolan)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources