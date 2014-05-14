PARIS May 14 BNP Paribas, France's
biggest bank, said there is a risk that a possible fine for
violating U.S. sanctions on countries like Iran could be
significantly higher than the $1.1 billion euros it has
provisioned for.
Chief Executive Laurent Bonnafe told a shareholders meeting
that the bank will continue talks with U.S. authorities about
probes into whether his bank has violated U.S. sanctions.
"We are doing what we can to insure that such mistakes do
not occur in the future," Bonnafe said.
Bonnafe said there is "big uncertainty" about the potential
fine and that it could be "very significantly" higher than the
$1.1 billion provision the bank has already made for it.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Matthias Blamont; editing by
Geert De Clercq)