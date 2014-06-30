Ukraine imposes sanctions on Ukrainian arms of Russian state banks
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the five Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
WASHINGTON, June 30 The New York state banking regulator on Monday said BNP Paribas will suspend certain parts of its U.S. dollar clearing operations for one year, as part of a larger settlement for evading U.S. sanctions laws.
The French bank is also paying $8.9 billion to federal and state authorities and agreed to terminate some senior executives, the New York State Department of Financial Services said in a statement.
The temporary dollar-clearing ban is due to start on Jan. 1, 2015, and is an unprecedented punishment. It's unclear if the French bank will lose a significant number of clients due to the ban. The ban largely impacts BNP's oil and gas finance business.
The state regulator also said 13 individuals will leave the bank as part of the settlement, including chief operating officer Georges Chodron de Courcel. (Reporting by Karey Van Hall; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Moody's - potential us tax policy reform could be credit negative for regulated utilities Source text (http://bit.ly/2nssHGU) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.