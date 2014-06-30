Ukraine imposes sanctions on Ukrainian arms of Russian state banks
KIEV, March 15 Ukraine has imposed sanctions on the five Ukrainian subsidiaries of Russian state-owned banks, a senior central bank official said on Wednesday.
PARIS, July 1 The settlement reached between BNP Paribas and U.S. authorities over a sanctions busting case will preserve the future of the lender, the finance ministry said on Tuesday.
French Finance Minister Michel Sapin also said in a statement that the country's biggest listed bank "will still be able to finance economic activity (in France) in a satisfying way."
He said the case showed Europe must work to promote the usage of the euro as an international exchange currency.
France had repeatedly urged over the past weeks for the fine to be fair and proportionate and had warned that the BNP case could hurt trade treaty talks between the United States and the European Union. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by Maya Nikolaeva)
* Moody's - potential us tax policy reform could be credit negative for regulated utilities Source text (http://bit.ly/2nssHGU) Further company coverage:
WASHINGTON, March 15 President Donald Trump's administration has been contacting U.S. energy companies to ask them about their views on the U.N. global climate accord, according to two sources with knowledge of the effort, a sign Trump is reconsidering his 2016 campaign pledge to back out of the deal.