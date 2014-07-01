(Corrects first name of BNP chief operating officer to Georges, not George)

June 30 BNP Paribas on Monday pleaded guilty to two criminal charges and agreed to pay $8.97 billion in a broad agreement with U.S. authorities over charges the French bank violated U.S. sanctions laws.

In addition to the monetary penalty, BNP is facing other forms of punishment for what a Manhattan assistant district attorney called a "long-term, multi-jurisdictional conspiracy" to violate sanctions laws by facilitating transactions involving Sudan, Cuba and Iran.

The punishments to which BNP is submitting include the following, according to U.S. authorities who released statements on Monday:

* Thirteen employees, including five high-level executives, left BNP as a result of the investigation. The executives include BNP's Chief Operating Officer Georges Chodron de Courcel; Vivien Levy-Garboua, a senior advisor to the bank's executive committee; former head of debt capital markets Christopher Marks; Dominique Remy, the former head of structured finance for BNP's corporate investment bank; and Stephen Strombelline, the bank's former head of ethics and compliance for North America.

* In addition to the firings, the bank disciplined 32 other managers by either demoting them, cutting their salaries or imposing other sanctions on them.

* BNP's dollar clearing operations through its New York branch or other U.S. affiliates will be suspended for one year, starting Jan. 1, 2015, for oil and gas finance transactions from the bank's Geneva, Paris and Singapore businesses.

* Dollar clearing will also be suspended for the bank's Milan-based trade and finance business, its Rome-based oil and gas clients and for deposits to BNP in London from unaffiliated third-party banks.

* BNP will suspend all U.S. dollar clearing as a correspondent bank for unaffiliated banks in New York and London for two years.

* The New York Department of Financial Services is installing a monitor at the bank to make sure it is adhering to the suspensions. (Reporting by Emily Flitter; Editing by Sandra Maler)