* Bank persistently violated U.S. sanctions, authorities say
* Parts of bank banned from dollar clearing in 2015
* BNP says will keep 2014 dividend unchanged from last year
* Shares up 3.8 pct
By Joseph Ax, Aruna Viswanatha and Maya Nikolaeva
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON/PARIS, July 1 French bank
BNP Paribas has pleaded guilty to two criminal charges
and agreed to pay almost $9 billion to resolve accusations that
it had violated U.S. sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran, in
a severe punishment aimed at sending a clear message to other
financial institutions around the world.
The BNP Paribas guilty plea is the direct consequence of a
broader U.S. Justice Department shift in strategy that is
expected to try to snare more major banks for possible money
laundering or sanctions violations.
In an unprecedented move, regulators banned BNP for a year
from conducting certain U.S. dollar transactions, a critical
part of the bank's global business, in addition to the fine
which was a record for violating American sanctions.
"Through a series of egregious schemes to evade detection
and with the knowledge of multiple senior executives, BNP
employees concealed more than $190 billion in transactions
between 2002 and 2012 for clients subject to U.S. sanctions
including Sudan, Iran and Cuba," the New York State regulator
said.
U.S. authorities said the severe penalties reflected BNP's
drive to put profits first, even after U.S. officials warned the
bank of its obligation to crack down on illegal activity.
Shares in BNP maintained early gains to be quoted 3.8
percent higher at 1345 GMT, making it the strongest performer in
the European bank index because of relief the bank had
finally settled the case.
The bank essentially functioned as the "central bank for the
government of Sudan", concealed its tracks and failed to
cooperate when first contacted by law enforcement, U.S.
authorities said.
They also found BNP Paribas had evaded sanctions against
entities in Iran and Cuba, in part by stripping information from
wire transfers so they could pass through the U.S. system
without raising red flags.
With its Sudanese clients, the bank admitted it set up
elaborate payment structures that routed transactions through
satellite banks to disguise their origin.
"BNPP banked on never being held to account for its criminal
support of countries and entities engaged in acts of terrorism
and other atrocities, but that is exactly what we did today,"
said Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, whose office helped
to prosecute the case.
"We deeply regret the past misconduct that led to this
settlement," BNP's Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe
told analysts and investors on a conference call on Tuesday.
He said the bank would implement a significant strengthening of
its internal controls and processes.
Credit Agricole and SocGen have disclosed that they are
reviewing whether they violated U.S. sanctions. SocGen said in
its latest annual report that it is engaged in discussions with
the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control over
potential sanctions violations. The two banks could not be
immediately reached for comment.
STINGING REBUKE
The settlement marks a stinging rebuke for BNP, the grand
dame of French banking and one of the world's five biggest banks
by assets. Until now BNP Paribas had managed to avoid the sort
of scandals that damaged most of its rivals, including interest
rate manipulation and the mis-sale of U.S. sub-prime mortgages.
From BNP Paribas' historic Parisian headquarters, where
Napoleon married Josephine in 1796, BNP Paribas management has
always prided itself on its tight risk controls which helped it
successfully navigate the financial and euro zone debt crises.
The Swiss financial regulator said it was investigating
staff at BNP Paribas' Swiss arm after the bank's general counsel
appeared in a New York court to plead guilty to one count of
falsifying business records and one count of conspiracy.
France's bank supervisor said that BNP Paribas could cope
with the sanctions without risking its financial health, and
Finance Minister Michel Sapin said the bank "will still be able
to finance economic activity" in France. But the stock is still
down around 16 percent since mid-February because of the affair.
Concern about the future of France's biggest listed bank and
the knock-on effect on the fragile French economy prompted
President Francois Hollande to express concern to Barack Obama
and a French threat to derail U.S.-EU trade talks.
A pipeline of cases has built up as U.S. prosecutors have
pivoted from focusing on specific criminals to also vigorously
pursuing financial institutions that move money for them, which
some had in the past considered "too big to jail".
Leslie Caldwell, who leads the criminal division at Justice
Department, said in an interview that a unit within the Justice
Department has its sights set on a range of firms potentially
involved in illicit money flows.
The penalties imposed on BNP Paribas dwarf any previously
handed out for sanctions avoidance and are far bigger than those
against Credit Suisse in May, which became the largest
bank in decades to plead guilty to a U.S. criminal charge, for
helping Americans to evade taxes.
No individuals were charged on Monday, but U.S. authorities
said they had not wrapped up their inquiry. "The case which BNP
is pleading to now is against the corporation alone, but our
investigation into potential individual culpability is
continuing," Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance said.
BNP said it would take an exceptional charge of 5.8 billion
euros ($7.9 billion) in the second quarter of this year. It
plans to keep its dividend payment at 1.5 euros per share this
year, the same as in 2013, and expects its core capital adequacy
ratio to be around 10 percent at the end of June, consistent
with long-term targets. The bank had been expected to cut its
dividend, sell bonds or some assets to help pay for the fine.
"REASSURING COMMENTS"
"While the settlement is very significant it does not call
into question the solidity of BNP Paribas," Bonnafe said.
"We consider the settlement a setback for the group, but we
do not expect its franchise to suffer lasting damage," Fitch
Ratings agency said.
A fine of up to $10 billion and a dollar clearing ban had
been widely expected, and analysts said keeping the dividend
intact was positive.
"The size of the fine we knew, the reaction is more to do
with BNP's extremely reassuring comments and the efforts made to
protect the dividend," said Francois Chaulet, fund manager at
Montsegur Finance in Paris.
BNP Paribas will have to suspend its dollar-clearing
operations through its New York branch and other U.S. affiliates
during all of 2015 at the business lines where the misconduct
took place, the U.S. authorities said.
The ban could trigger a client exodus, and it is not clear
how BNP may blunt its impact. It said it would clear the
affected dollar-clearing operations through another bank, which
it did not name. "We have not observed any massive uncertainty
among clients," said BNP Finance Director Lars Machenil.
Some of the business lines affected were dollar clearing on
behalf of the oil and gas finance business from Geneva, Paris
and Singapore, the trade finance business from Milan, and for
oil and gas-related clients from Rome.
The ban was proposed as one condition for not revoking BNP's
license to operate in New York, which would have effectively
been a death warrant, sources had previously told Reuters.
In addition, the bank will need to prohibit all U.S. dollar
clearing as a correspondent bank for unaffiliated third-party
banks in New York and London for two years.
Authorities said 13 individuals, including Group Chief
Operating Officer Georges Chodron de Courcel, would leave the
bank, out of 45 employees who were disciplined.
"CONTRARY TO PRINCIPLES"
Most of BNP's failures related to transactions with Sudan,
which the U.S. imposed sanctions on in 1997. It strengthened
them in 2006 because it said the government there supported
terrorism and violated human rights, in particular with respect
to a conflict in Darfur.
Bonnafe said the failures that came to light in the course
of the investigation "run contrary to the principles on which
BNP Paribas has always sought to operate".
But internal bank memos revealed in the settlement showed
BNP officials were aware of the humanitarian crisis in Sudan and
the ties of the government with al Qaeda founder Osama bin
Laden, but chose to do business with Sudan because it was
commercially attractive.
Vance said prosecutors insisted on a guilty plea because of
how long the conduct went on, even well after the inquiry began,
the volume of transactions, and the nature of the conduct.
BNP, which has 190,000 staff and more than 34 million
customers across Europe, the United States and Asia, said the
settlement would not affect a strategic plan it laid out in
March. Its plan includes expansion in North America, where it
owns San Francisco-based Bank of the West and First Hawaiian
Bank, to raise revenue and profits outside European markets.
