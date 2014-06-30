PARIS, July 1 BNP Paribas Chief Executive Officer Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told retail clients that the U.S. settlement over sanctions violations will not have impact on them and that its pricing policy will remain unchanged.

"The absolute safety of all the assets that you have entrusted to BNP Paribas is guaranteed and obviously there will be no changes to our pricing policy," Bonnafe said in a statement, published on the bank's website on Tuesday. (Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)