* BNP sentenced to five years probation, must pay $8.9
billion
* Some money going to victims of Sudan, Cuba and Iran, U.S.
says
* Victims of 1998 embassy bombings disappointed by
compensation
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK, May 1 BNP Paribas SA was
sentenced to five years probation by a U.S. judge on Friday in
connection with a record $8.9 billion settlement resolving
claims that it violated sanctions against Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
U.S. District Judge Lorna Schofield in Manhattan formally
ordered the French bank to forfeit $8.83 billion and pay a $140
million fine as part of a sentence that also called for BNP
Paribas to enhance its compliance procedures and policies.
Some of that money could now go to people harmed by the
three sanctioned countries under a program the U.S. Justice
Department announced in court.
Georges Dirani, BNP's general counsel, told the judge that
the bank accepted "full responsibility for its conduct," and was
under CEO Jean-Laurent Bonnafé's personal supervision already
improving its policies.
"There's no question the organization will not tolerate the
kind of behavior we have seen in this case," Dirani said.
The case marked the first time a global bank pleaded guilty
to violations of U.S. economic sanctions, the Justice Department
said.
The sentencing followed BNP Paribas' guilty plea in July to
conspiring from 2004 to 2012 to violate the International
Emergency Economic Powers Act and the Trading with the Enemy
Act.
The sentence imposed by Schofield followed the terms of a
heavily negotiated plea deal the Justice Department announced
that month.
Authorities said that BNP essentially functioned as the
"central bank for the government of Sudan," concealing its
tracks and failing to cooperate when first contacted by law
enforcement.
Prosecutors said BNP also evaded sanctions against entities
in Iran and Cuba, in part by stripping information from wire
transfers so they could pass through the U.S. system without
raising red flags.
BOMBING VICTIMS
Friday's sentencing took place in a courtroom crowded with
people Schofield said claimed to have been harmed by actions
taken by the sanctioned countries and who were seeking
restitution.
While Schofield said they were not legally entitled to that
relief, prosecutor Jennifer Ambuehl said the Justice Department
would evaluate distributing the $3.84 billion in forfeitures it
received in the deal to people harmed by Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
Ambuehl called the effort "unprecedented" and said the
Justice Department would shortly be launching a website to
accept claims.
But the program, which covers anyone harmed from 2004 to
2012, came as a disappointment to victims of the 1998 U.S.
embassy bombings in Kenya and Tanzania, which killed 224 people.
Several victims had flown to New York in anticipation of the
program's announcement. They had cited a U.S. court's finding
that without Sudan's support, al Qaeda could not have
perpetrated the attacks.
"We had hoped that the Department of Justice would stand
with us and are deeply disappointed that it chose to delay and
not do the right thing," George Mimba, the former head of the
Kenya embassy employees, said in a statement.
BNP's sentencing had been delayed for months while it
awaited word on whether the U.S. Labor Department would allow it
to continue to manage retirement plans despite the plea. The
department granted BNP that exemption this month.
A New York state court judge on April 15 sentenced BNP
Paribas in a related case in which it agreed to forfeit $2.24
billion.
That sum, along with a $508 million payment to the Federal
Reserve and a $2.24 billion payment to the New York Department
of Financial Services, are credited toward the $8.9 billion
ordered by Schofield on Friday.
The sentencing came a day after BNP Paribas reported
first-quarter net income of 1.65 billion euros ($1.83 billion),
up 17.5 percent. Revenue grew 11.6 percent to 11.1 billion
euros.
The case is U.S. v. BNP Paribas SA, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 14-cr-00460.
