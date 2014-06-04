PARIS, June 4 Standard and Poor's said on
Wednesday it had put French bank BNP Paribas' A+
credit rating on creditwatch negative pending the outcome of a
U.S. probe for breach of possible sanctions.
U.S. authorities are investigating whether BNP evaded U.S.
sanctions relating primarily to Sudan, Iran and Syria between
2002 and 2009. They allege the lender stripped out identifying
information from wire transfers so they could pass through the
U.S. financial system without raising red flags.
Sources familiar with the matter have said the potential
fine could top $10 billion.
"In our view, these penalties could result in adverse
changes to BNP Paribas' risk-adjusted capitalization, and
disrupt some of its banking activities," the U.S. rating agency
said in a statement.
