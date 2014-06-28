PARIS, June 28 Jean-Laurent Bonnafe, Chief
Executive Officer at BNP Paribas, said in a message to employees
that the French bank will be heavily penalised by a U.S. probe
into sanctions busting which should end "very soon", a French TV
channel reported on Saturday
BNP Paribas declined to comment.
"I want to say it clearly, we are going to be heavily
sanctioned," iTele cites an internal message of Bonnafe, posted
on June 27.
"Malfunctions have occurred and mistakes were made. But this
difficulty we are experiencing should not impact our roadmap".
U.S. authorities are probing whether BNP Paribas evaded U.S.
sanctions relating primarily to Sudan between 2002 and 2009,
sources have said.
The bank is expected to plead guilty to a federal criminal
charge and pay nearly $9 billion, as part of a larger settlement
with multiple enforcement authorities that could be announced as
early as next week, sources said earlier this week.
(Reporting by Maya Nikolaeva and Jean-Baptiste Vey; Editing by
Sybille de La Hamaide and Toby Chopra)