PARIS, June 5 France raised the stakes on a possible U.S. fine on its largest bank, BNP Paribas, warning on Thursday that it could affect ongoing EU-U.S. talks on a major trans-Atlantic trade deal.

"We must all completely respect the independence of the justice system. But we are also partners with a relationship of trust, and that trust must not be broken," Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Le Monde daily in an interview.

"This could affect the ongoing talks on the free-trade treaty."

Sapin also said a number of BNP staff involved in the transactions at the centre of the U.S. probe had been fired. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)