UPDATE 1-Trading firm Virtu Financial makes bid for rival KCG
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
PARIS, June 5 France raised the stakes on a possible U.S. fine on its largest bank, BNP Paribas, warning on Thursday that it could affect ongoing EU-U.S. talks on a major trans-Atlantic trade deal.
"We must all completely respect the independence of the justice system. But we are also partners with a relationship of trust, and that trust must not be broken," Finance Minister Michel Sapin told Le Monde daily in an interview.
"This could affect the ongoing talks on the free-trade treaty."
Sapin also said a number of BNP staff involved in the transactions at the centre of the U.S. probe had been fired. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Editing by James Regan)
March 15 Virtu Financial Inc has made a bid to buy rival trading firm KCG Holdings Inc that could help Virtu bolster its businesses that have softened under reduced market volatility.
* Reg-Kcg board of directors confirms receipt of unsolicited acquisition proposal from virtu financial
BRUSSELS, March 15 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process: