AIX-EN-PROVENCE, July 6 France's finance
minister said on Sunday he was not worried about French banks
being investigated by U.S. authorities after a record fine was
imposed on BNP Paribas for violating U.S. sanctions against
several countries.
On Tuesday, BNP pleaded guilty in the United
States to two criminal charges and agreed to pay almost $9
billion to settle accusations it violated U.S. sanctions against
Sudan, Cuba and Iran.
According to U.S. sources, French banks Societe Generale
and Credit Agricole and Germany's Deutsche
Bank are being investigated for having potentially
violated U.S. economic sanctions.
Asked if he was worried about the French banks being probed,
Finance Minister Michel Sapin said: "No."
"I think the risk is rather being perceived by other very
big European banks."
