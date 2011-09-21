PARIS, Sept 21 Qatar is in talks with BNP Paribas on taking a possible stake in France's biggest listed bank, a source close to the deal based in Qatar told Reuters on Wednesday.

Qatar has also been talking to other French banks over a possible investment, the source said.

"They have been talking to banks across France, given the tremendous need for capital," the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

French bank shares have fallen sharply over the summer on fears they are undercapitalised and overleveraged.

A BNP Paribas spokeswoman was not immediately available for comment.

