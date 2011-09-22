BRIEF-Palestine Securities Exchange FY profit rises
* FY operating revenue $2.7 million versus $2.1 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l74W8G) Further company coverage: )
PARIS, Sept 22 BNP Paribas will comply with tougher capital requirements under Basel III without raising additional funds, a spokeswoman for France's biggest listed bank reiterated on Thursday, when asked about a possible investment from Qatar.
"Regarding Qatar, BNP Paribas reiterates that it will be able to hit a core Tier 1 ratio of 9 percent as of January 2013, that is to say six years before the deadline of 2019, without a capital increase," the spokeswoman said.
"BNP Paribas is naturally holding roadshows as it does every year to present the company and promote its business to investors across the world," she added. (Reporting By Julien Ponthus; Editing by Christian Plumb)
* Shufersal, Israel's largest supermarket chain, said on Sunday it is in the early stages of examining the possibility of acquiring local drugstore chain New-Pharm Drugstores.
BERLIN, Feb 12 Greece and its lenders should quickly approve a review of reforms the indebted country must take in return for unlocking new loans, a senior European Union official said on Sunday, warning of financial instability in the euro zone if the issue lingers.