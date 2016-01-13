* BNP to adopt equities trading platform provided by Instinet

* Bank shut its Japan dark pool last month due to low volumes

* BNP among first banks to retreat fully from dark pool business

By Michelle Price and Maya Nikolaeva

HONG KONG/PARIS Jan 13 French bank BNP Paribas SA will outsource its Asian equities trading platform to global electronic brokerage Instinet to save costs as part of a broader overhaul of its regional cash equities business, both companies told Reuters.

BNP, which trades equities across 16 Asian markets, will replace its electronic cash equities technology platform with a trading system provided by New York-headquartered Instinet to build scale and save IT and operational costs.

"This decision was made to ensure BNP Paribas clients benefit from a cash equities offering that is executed on a scalable best-in-class trading system, without having to invest internally in the infrastructure to build it," a spokeswoman from BNP Paribas told Reuters.

As part of the same review, BNP has also shut at the end of December its BIX 'dark pool' platform in Japan due to low trading volumes, a person familiar with the matter said.

The overhaul of the technology platform and shuttering of the Japan dark pool, which took place just weeks after the bank closed its Hong Kong dark pool, comes amid growing pressure on mid-sized banks to cut costs in their cash equities trading businesses as competition from domestic rivals and rising regulatory costs make it increasingly difficult to break even.

Dark pools are off-exchange share trading platforms that allow investors to keep their orders secret, with prices displayed after a transaction has taken place.

The closure of the Japan dark pool makes the French lender one of the first global banks to retreat from the dark pool business entirely. Dark pools are under intense regulatory scrutiny across the globe due to fears these platforms distort the market and disadvantage investors.

A BNP Paribas spokesperson declined to comment on the closure of its Japan dark pool.

U.S. COUP

The deal to adopt Instinet's Newport trading platform is a coup for the U.S. firm which has been pushing into the broker-dealer market over the past 18 months to pick up business as global banks look to outsource more of their trading technology and operations.

"As the market environment continues to evolve, we are focused on seeking and providing partnership opportunities for broker-dealers to achieve efficiencies and benefits for their client bases through our platform," Joel Hurewitz, global head of broker-dealer strategy at Instinet, told Reuters.

BNP expects to begin rolling out Instinet's Newport trading platform in Japan next month followed by Hong Kong by June and other Asian markets in the second half of the year, people familiar with the deal told Reuters.

BNP is also in discussions with Instinet regarding routing client trades to the U.S. firm's dark pools in Hong Kong and Japan, meaning the bank's clients could still have the option of trading off-exchange, although no decision on this has been made, the people said on condition of anonymity because the discussions are private. (Reporting by Michelle Price in HONG KONG and Maya Nikolaeva in PARIS; Editing by Lisa Jucca and Christopher Cushing)