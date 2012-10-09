NEW YORK Oct 9 BNP Paribas, making
good on its chief executive's promise to expand outside of its
troubled European base, has filled a long-vacant senior sales
position in its fixed-income business in the United States.
Jonathan Bass, who since April had been head of high-yield
sales at Mizuho Financial Group's U.S. broker-dealer,
joined BNP this week to run U.S. fixed-income distribution and
origination in New York, a bank spokeswoman confirmed.
The position had been open since June 2011, when Kip
Testwuide was elevated to co-head of fixed-income Americas at
the French bank. Bass, who has worked in securities sales for
more than 20 years, reports to Testwuide.
Previously, Bass had run global sales at now-bankrupt
futures broker MF Global Holdings, was global head of
fixed income at BTIG Institutional Services, and was in charge
of U.S. fixed-income sales at UBS AG for nine years.
A spokesman at Mizuho Financial Group's U.S.
broker-dealer said Bass left the Japanese bank last month for a
more senior position at another bank. Mizuho continues to hire
fixed-income salespeople and traders at Mizuho Securities USA,
and would have liked Bass to stay, said a source at the
securities firm.
BNP Chief Executive Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told the Financial
Times last month that he planned to expand fixed-income and
other "key businesses" in Asia and other regions outside of
Europe. The United States "is part of that game," he said.
BNP, which has more than half its loan exposure in the euro
zone, has joined rivals like Societe Generale and
Credit Agricole in worldwide cutbacks to cope with the
loss of cheap funding, dormant credit demand and the need to
build capital as a result of the euro zone crisis. It told
analysts last summer that it was six months ahead of schedule in
reaching its capital goals, leading some to forecast that it
would selectively expand.
BNP's U.S. growth plans will center in large part on the
wealth management businesses run by its California-based Bank
West unit, Bonnafe said in the interview with the Financial
Times last month. Bonnafe took BNP's top post in
December.