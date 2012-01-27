(Adds details, bondholder comments)

By Steve Slater and Tommy Wilkes

LONDON Jan 27 A group of BNP Paribas bondholders has slammed an offer by the French bank to buy back 3 billion euros ($4 billion) of hybrid debt, saying the offer was too low and an attempt to bully investors to quickly accept.

The group, which includes hedge funds York Capital Management and GLG Partners, a unit of Man Group, claims to represent 43 percent of the instruments covered by the offer and to have support from unnamed investors taking them over 50 percent.

"The offer is derogatory as far as we are concerned. This is severely below any other BNP Paribas liability management exercise," said one bondholder who said he intends to reject the offer.

Many European banks, under pressure to strengthen balance sheets, are raising capital by buying back debt at below its full value. Under these "liability management" exercises banks can pay a premium to the market price and book a profit on what they pay below par value.

But the deals can anger debt investors if they are regarded as too stingy, and Spain's Santander faced a backlash from investors after an offer in November.

BNP on Thursday said it wanted to buy back 3 billion euros of hybrid equity-linked securities, known as CASHES, at between 45 percent and 47.5 percent of par value.

"We are disappointed that you have presented your bond holders with an offer price that substantially fails to reflect the true value of the BNP credit and the strong structural features of this specific instrument," the bondholders said in a letter sent to the BNP Paribas board, dated Jan. 26 and seen by Reuters.

The letter is signed by nine firms and includes Oceanwood Capital Management and Tree Top Asset Management as well as York and GLG.

BNP Paribas declined to comment on the letter. It issued a list of questions and answers for the CASHES investors on its website on Friday.

Bondholders said BNP had set an unusually short deadline for the offer. It closes on Monday.

The bondholders said the current offer is on a par with an offer made by National Bank of Greece.

The CASHES were part of the funding of Fortis Bank when BNP bought it in May 2009, when the Benelux-based bank hit trouble.

Ageas, formerly Fortis's insurance arm, is also affected by the tender offer and is getting more favourable terms for a similar instrument, the BNP bondholders said.

Ageas shares jumped on Thursday as the offer will reduce its credit exposure to Fortis Bank, decrease the volatility of its results and improve its liquidity.

The CASHES are convertible and subordinated hybrid equity-linked securities, that are perpetual and non-callable. But for BNP they only contribute a limited amount of capital and are an expensive form of funding, so it makes sense to retire the debt, one of the bondholders said. (Reporting by Steve Slater and Tommy Wilkes, Editing by Mark Potter)