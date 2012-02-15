PARIS Feb 15 French bank BNP Paribas is cutting its bonus pool by half after a rough year for corporate and investment banking, its chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Bonuses will be cut by half," Jean-Laurent Bonnafe told a news conference.

BNP's loan-loss provisions in 2012 may rise slightly relative to 2011 excluding Greece, Co-Chief Operating Officer Philippe Bordenave said.

"In 2012, we are expecting a slowdown of the economy...(There may be) a slight rise," he said. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by James Regan)